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WKN: A1W27C | ISIN: SE0005308541 | Ticker-Symbol: 7X9
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 10:15
0,420 Euro
+18,64 % +0,066
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SALTX TECHNOLOGY HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
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SALTX TECHNOLOGY HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
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0,3740,37511:50
0,3740,37511:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2026 10:00 Uhr
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SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX and Groupe Pigeon take the next step toward commercial electrified lime production

SaltX Technology and Groupe Pigeon have successfully completed the feasibility study for a commercial electrified lime production facility. The positive outcome marks an important milestone and supports the project's continued development toward commercial-scale production.

The facility is designed for an annual production capacity of 40,000 tonnes of quicklime, with construction to begin in 2028. The facility will be developed in partnership with thyssenkrupp Calvion at an industrial site with access to renewable electricity and infrastructure to use or store captured carbon dioxide.

The completed feasibility study is an important step toward applying SaltX's Electric Arc Calciner (EAC) technology at commercial scale in the lime industry.

Lina Jorheden, CEO of SaltX Technology:
"The successful completion of the feasibility study is an important milestone in our collaboration with Groupe Pigeon. The results provide a solid basis for the continued development of the project toward an electrified lime production facility in France. This represents another important step in the commercial development of our EAC technology in the lime industry."

Jean-Alain Pigeon, Directeur Général of Groupe Pigeon:
"The feasibility study reinforced our view of electrification as a long-term competitive solution for our lime production. The project is an important part of our business development and our efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from production."

Representatives from SaltX, Groupe Pigeon, and thyssenkrupp Calvion recently met at the planned site in Vaiges, France, to review site conditions and advance planning for the future commercial-scale facility.


For further information, please contact:
Lina Jorheden, CEO, SaltX Technology, +46 70 825 11 83
Rickard Lindgren, CFO, SaltX Technology, +46 72 719 93 31


About SaltX Technology
SaltX is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technologies that create value for customers, the climate and society. The company operates within the electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement industries. SaltX Technology's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.saltxtechnology.com.

About Groupe Pigeon
Groupe Pigeon is a family-owned French industrial group founded in 1929, with more than 2,000 employees and approximately 130 facilities across France. The group operates within construction materials, infrastructure and environmental solutions, with a strong industrial presence in aggregates, concrete and mineral-based materials. Through long-term investments in sustainable industrial solutions, Groupe Pigeon works to develop the construction and materials production of the future.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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