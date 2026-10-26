Atos International: Atos launches Atos Genesis Intelligence suite featuring Atos Codex to address the full AI application spectrum

Press Release

Atos launches Atos Genesis Intelligence suite featuring Atos Codex to address the full AI application spectrum

As the culmination of the Atos Genesis Intelligence suite, Atos Codex turns operational data into trusted real-time decisions and actions for mission-critical environments.

Paris, France, October 26, 2026 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation and artificial intelligence, today announces Atos Genesis Intelligence, a comprehensive AI suite designed to help organizations accelerate AI adoption and transform data into measurable business outcomes. By bringing together sovereign data management, advanced AI capabilities, secure orchestration and governance within a single ecosystem, the suite enables enterprises to move faster from experimentation to production, simplify complex technology landscapes and scale trusted and frugal AI across the full spectrum of critical business operations.

Built for organizations operating in highly regulated and data-sensitive environments, Atos Genesis Intelligence provides the foundation to innovate faster, improve decision-making, increase operational efficiency and maintain full control over data, infrastructure and compliance requirements. Deployable across public cloud, sovereign cloud, on-premises and air-gapped environments, the suite combines flexibility, security and sovereignty without compromise.

Bridging the gap between AI insights and mission-critical operational outcomes with Atos Codex

Alongside the suite, Atos is introducing Atos Codex, the ultimate expression of Atos Genesis Intelligence. Atos Codex, which stands for Center of Operations and Data EXcellence, is designed for organizations operating in mission-critical environments, and transforms data, expertise and AI insights into trusted actions executed within a secure and governed environment.

While many AI initiatives stop at recommendations, Atos Codex helps organizations move from knowing to acting. By connecting data, operational context, cybersecurity controls and AI-driven reasoning within a single platform, it enables faster, more informed and more consistent decision-making across mission-critical operations.

Built on Atos' decades of experience operating some of the world's most complex and sensitive environments, as well as on Eviden's expertise in cybersecurity products and mission-critical systems, the platform helps critical infrastructure operators, transportation providers, industrial organizations, defense agencies and public sector institutions improve responsiveness, optimize operations and strengthen resilience while maintaining human oversight and governance.

By continuously connecting information, context, intelligence and execution, Atos Codex enables organizations to shorten decision cycles, improve operational performance, and react more effectively to changing conditions. The result is greater operational agility, stronger resilience, and better business outcomes delivered within a secure and governed framework.

Atos Codex creates a structured representation of the organization's operational environment including its entities, relationships, rules, permissions and possible actions - an operational ontology that provides a shared context for users, data and AI. Insights and decisions can then be translated into operational actions, based on the governance model and the level of human control defined by the organization.

"Organizations are looking beyond AI experimentation and increasingly focusing on tangible business outcomes. With Atos Genesis Intelligence, we provide an end-to-end sovereign and trusted foundation that helps our customers accelerate AI adoption, reduce complexity and deliver measurable value faster across the full AI lifecycle. As the culmination of the suite, Atos Codex extends this vision by enabling mission-critical organizations to turn trusted insights into operational actions, helping them become more efficient, resilient and competitive while maintaining full control over their critical data and operations," said Philippe Salle, Chairman and CEO of Atos Group.

More information about Atos Genesis Intelligence suite

Atos Genesis Intelligence is a comprehensive end-to-end AI suite designed to help organizations accelerate AI adoption while maintaining sovereignty, security and governance across the entire AI lifecycle. Combining data management, AI model development and deployment, and orchestration capabilities within a single ecosystem, the suite provides the foundation required to industrialize AI initiatives, reduce deployment risks and scale them across the enterprise.

Key features include:

Open and interoperable architecture , built on open-source technologies to provide flexibility, avoid vendor lock-in and accelerate innovation.





, built on open-source technologies to provide flexibility, avoid vendor lock-in and accelerate innovation. Sovereign and flexible deployment options , supporting public cloud, sovereign cloud, on-premises and air-gapped infrastructures to meet the requirements of highly regulated organizations.





, supporting public cloud, sovereign cloud, on-premises and air-gapped infrastructures to meet the requirements of highly regulated organizations. Data Foundation for unifying and governing data throughout its lifecycle, from ingestion and preparation to transformation and analytics, with built-in data quality, cataloging, lineage and traceability.





for unifying and governing data throughout its lifecycle, from ingestion and preparation to transformation and analytics, with built-in data quality, cataloging, lineage and traceability. Enterprise-grade AI capabilities combining intelligent model routing and cost optimization to enable a more frugal use of AI, with secure AI orchestration and integrated governance, security and compliance controls.





combining intelligent model routing and cost optimization to enable a more frugal use of AI, with secure AI orchestration and integrated governance, security and compliance controls. SLM Factory (Small Language Model Factory) for developing and managing locally deployable AI models, giving organizations greater control over their data and AI environments.





for developing and managing locally deployable AI models, giving organizations greater control over their data and AI environments. Enterprise AI portal, providing secure access to a marketplace of GenAI agents that can be customized for specific business use cases.





The Atos Genesis Intelligence Suite is continuously enriched through the Atos Sovereign Agentic Studios, a global, production-first delivery model for real-world agentic AI deployment, incorporating field-proven innovations, accelerators and best practices.

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About Atos

Atos is Atos Group's brand dedicated to end-to-end, secure and AI-accelerated digital services. Atos designs, develops and operates digital environments that are critical to performance, resilience and sovereignty. The company helps public and private organizations around the world maintain control of their data and infrastructure, while meeting their compliance requirements.

With more than 51,000 employees serving more than 4,500 customers in 54 countries, Atos supports the modernization of IT systems, accelerates cloud and data transformation, strengthens cybersecurity and deploys secure digital workplaces for the benefit of its customers, their employees and society. Atos also offers consulting and support services through its Atos Amplify brand.

As a trusted partner in the management of complex and critical environments, Atos supports organizations in highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with nearly 53,000 employees and annual revenues of nearly €7.2 billion. With a commercial presence in 54 countries, it operates under two brands: Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. As the European leader in cybersecurity and a leader in the cloud sector, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future. It offers tailor-made and integrated solutions, accelerated by AI, for all sectors of activity. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact: Laurent Massicot - laurent.massicot@atosgroup.com

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