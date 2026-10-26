

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 26.10.2026 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS RAISES INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS TARGET TO 190 (181) USD - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES TARGET TO 131 (133) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG CUTS VALTERRA PLATINUM PRICE TARGET TO 7300 (7400) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES ACG METALS PRICE TARGET TO 2400 (2300) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS IG GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1600 (2000) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN RAISES PEARSON PRICE TARGET TO 1355 (1335) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JEFFERIES CUTS INCHCAPE PRICE TARGET TO 930 (1050) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES DRAX GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 795 (745) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS RAISES RELX PRICE TARGET TO 3780 (3600) PENCE - 'BUY'



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