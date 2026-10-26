

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has become the first Brazilian president to be elected to the office four times.



In the hotly contested presidential election runoff Sunday, the 80-year-old leftist leader earned a narrow victory by securing more than 51 percent of votes, reports said.



His right-wing challenger Flávio Bolsonaro, who trailed Lula by about 4.4 million votes, vowed to challenge the result.



An ally of US President Donald Trump, Flavio is the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently serving a jail sentence under house arrest for plotting a coup.



It was surprise victory for Lula, who trailed Bolsanaro in the first round.



The election was extended to a second round after none of the candidates could win the 50 percent-plus threshold in the first-round of polling, held on October 4.



Superior Electoral Court has declared that Lula received 51.79 percent of the votes, and won the election.



The election result in Latin America's largest democracy and economy is against a wider regional trend towards right-wing leaders.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News