

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks climbed higher on Monday as a sharp drop in oil prices helped ease concerns about inflation and monetary tightening ahead of a slew of central bank meetings.



The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are scheduled to make their monetary policy announcements this week.



Oil prices fell sharply amid reports of diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in West Asia. A atari delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday as part of renewed diplomatic efforts to de-escalate reginal tensions in coordination with the United States.



Saudi Arabia partially resumed operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday, even as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis vowed to keep striking the facility, calling it a 'military target.'



In an interview with Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, U.S. President Donald Trump said it's 'getting to be decision time' on whether he will make a deal with Tehran or resume attacks.



Brent crude front-month futures dropped to $109.22 a barrel before recovering to $110.11, still down nearly 1.5% from previous close.



The benchmark DAX was up 207.72 points or 0.83% at 25,389.37 nearly half an hour past noon.



Bayer climbed 3.4%. after its prostate cancer drug Nubeqa demonstrated a 58% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death in high-risk patients. Bayer also announced that China has approved the drugmaker's blood thinner 'asundexian.'



Siemens Energy moved up nearly 3% and Mercedes-Benz advanced 2.3%.



Hochtief, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and Rheinmetall gained nearly 2%. Infineon Technologies, Scout24, Deutsche Post, Zalando, Siemens, Continental, Adidas, Daimler Truck Holding and Vonovia gained 1.5%-1.8%.



MTU Aero Engines, BMW, RWE and Fresenius Medical Care also moved notably higher.



BASF and Deutsche Telekom drifted down by 1.1% and 1%, respectively. Munich RE, Beiersdorf and Hannover RE posted modest losses.



In economic news, Germany's Ifo Business Climate Index edged up to 90.2 in October, its highest level since May 2023, slightly exceeding market expectations of 90.0.



The expectations index rose to 91.6 from 90.4, while the current conditions index declined to 88.8 from 89.5, indicating a more optimistic outlook despite deteriorating assessments of present economic conditions.



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