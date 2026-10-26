

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The commander of U.S. Central Command visited the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, as U.S. forces reach the milestone of assisting Gulf partners in exporting more than 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil since summer, CENTCOM said in a statement.



Adm. Brad Cooper observed the current operational environment while flying in a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook over the international waterway. More than 3,000 commercial vessels have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz with support from CENTCOM forces over the last six months, it added.



'We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Gulf partners and the shipping industry,' said Cooper. 'This visit underscores our strong commitment to continued freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.'



Momentum has continued to build in recent months since American forces successfully cleared the strait's international shipping lanes of sea mines laid by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to CENTCOM.



During the trip, Cooper met with the U.S. service members who supported the mine clearance mission. He thanked them for their continued commitment and dedication.



'Today, primary transit routes in the Strait of Hormuz remain free and clear of Iranian sea mines thanks to incredible efforts by our people,' said Cooper. 'We remain intensely focused on keeping commercial traffic flowing as we work with our teammates in the U.S. interagency, Gulf Cooperation Council, and shipping industry.'



CENTCOM claimed that in recent months, more than 95 percent of ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz have sailed through safely despite the IRGC's unwarranted aggression, clearly demonstrating that the United States and regional partners control the international waterway.



This is in contrast to data released by the International Maritime Organization. According to the UN shipping agency, very few ships are actually sailing across the narrow waterway, following renewed attacks on vessels since hostilities resumed in July.



Thousands of seafarers in hundreds of ships are still trapped in the Persian Gulf behind the Strait.



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