Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to report the inclusion of its flagship Amarillo Grande uranium-vanadium project ("Amarillo Grande" or the "Project"), including the Ivana deposit ("Ivana"), in Uranium 2026: Resources, Production and Demand, the latest edition of the internationally recognized "Red Book" published jointly by the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency ("NEA") and the International Atomic Energy Agency1 ("IAEA").

The 2026 Red Book provides an extensive review of uranium resources, exploration, development and production worldwide and includes a detailed national report for Argentina. The report summarizes Ivana's exploration programs and key data from the deposit's 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment. These figures are listed alongside and compared with those for other deposits and resources in Argentina and around the world. Based on the figures presented in the Red Book, Ivana has the largest uranium resource among the seven Argentine deposits when inferred resources are not included, and the third-largest total uranium resource.

Within the report, Ivana (Amarillo Grande) is identified as one of only four prospective uranium production centres in Argentina, together with Laguna Salada, Sierra Pintada, (in remediation) Cerro Solo (in standby). Of the four, Ivana is listed with highest nominal production capacity. In a global context, when comparing planned and prospective uranium mines with open-pit style mine plans Ivana is listed with the sixth largest nominal production capacity.

Nikolaos Cacos, President and CEO of Blue Sky Uranium, commented: "The inclusion of Amarillo Grande and the Ivana deposit in the latest NEA/IAEA Red Book provides important context for the Project within Argentina's uranium sector, as well as within the broader global uranium community. We believe Amarillo Grande is well positioned as Argentina evaluates the potential re-establishment of domestic uranium production, and we are continuing to advance Ivana together with our joint-venture partner."

The 2026 Red Book also places Amarillo Grande within the broader setting of Argentina's efforts to potentially re-establish domestic uranium production. Argentina historically produced 2,582 tU between 1952 and 1997, principally to satisfy domestic uranium requirements, but has had no uranium production since 1997.

The Red Book notes that both the Argentine government and industry are conducting exploration and development activities with the objective of supporting the potential restart of domestic uranium production and future uranium self-sufficiency.

The report also notes that in November 2025 the IAEA conducted an Integrated Uranium Production Cycle Review Mission to assess Argentina's readiness to restart uranium mining.

Readers interested in reviewing the Red Book are encouraged to download it from the source at https://doi.org/10.82155/p81b-p514

[The Company notes that the Ivana resource information quoted within the book is not reported in accordance with NI 43-101 reporting standards. In order to compare resource estimates from deposits in a number of different countries the Red Book re-classifies uranium resources using a method based on geological certainty and costs of production.]

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ariel Testi, CPG, who works for the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company's recently optioned Corcovo project has demonstrated potential to host an in-situ recovery uranium deposit. The Company is an affiliated company of Grosso Group, a resource focused management organization that provides operational support to its affiliated companies as they advance quality resource projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements that, other than statements of historical fact, address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the potential to further expand the mineralized footprint within trucking distance of the Ivana Deposit, the Company's planned drilling campaigns, its objectives and the potential mineral content of its projects. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: uncertainty relating to mineral resources; risks related to heavy metal and transition metal price fluctuations, particularly uranium and vanadium; risks relating to the dependence of the Company on key management personnel and outside parties; the potential impact of global pandemics; risks and uncertainties related to governmental regulation and the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, including in respect of the Company's planned exploration program described in this news release. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

1 NEA (2026), Uranium 2026: Resources, Production and Demand, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.82155/p81b-p514.

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