Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK) (OTCQB: BKUCF), a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina, is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Omni King Edward Hotel, Toronto on October 28 & 29, 2026, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

CEO Niko Cacos, will be presenting on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 10:20am Eastern Standard Time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium-vanadium projects into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that hosts the largest NI 43-101 uranium resource in the country, with a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier.