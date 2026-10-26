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GC

WKN: A2QAC0 | ISIN: SE0014694691 | Ticker-Symbol: 5WF
Frankfurt
26.10.26 | 08:03
0,059 Euro
+4,59 % +0,003
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GAMING CORPS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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GAMING CORPS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2026 12:00 Uhr
43 Leser
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Gaming Corps AB: Gaming Corps signs agreement with the Finnish state-owned gaming operator Veikkaus

Gaming Corps AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Gaming Corps") today announces an agreement with the Finnish state-owned gaming operator Veikkaus. The partnership will initially focus on Gaming Corps' portfolio of premium slots and comes at an opportune time ahead of Finland's transition to a licensed gambling market in 2027.

Veikkaus is Finland's state-owned gambling operator and currently holds the exclusive right to offer gambling services in Finland. The company, which was founded in 1940 and serves close to 2.7 million registered customers, offers lotteries, sports betting, casino games and online gaming through both retail and digital channels. Veikkaus employs approximately 1,200 people and plays a central role in one of the Nordic region's most established gaming markets.

The agreement further strengthens Gaming Corps' position within the strategically important state-owned and lottery operator segment, where the Company sees long-term growth opportunities.

"We're extremely pleased to welcome Veikkaus as a new partner to Gaming Corps. As one of Europe's most respected state-owned gaming operators, Veikkaus represents exactly the kind of long-term partner we want to work with. We see significant potential to gradually expand our collaboration over time to include our full portfolio of premium content and support the continued development of their content offering. The agreement also strengthens our position among state-owned and lottery operators globally, an area where we continue to see substantial potential for long-term growth. With Finland preparing to transition to a licensed market, this is an exciting time to begin working together," says Juha Kauppinen, CEO of Gaming Corps.

The agreement comes ahead of Finland's transition to a licensed gambling market on July 1st 2027, opening one of the Nordic region's largest and most established gaming markets to licensed operators and content suppliers for the first time.

"Gaming Corps has been an excellent partner throughout the integration process, delivering its content quickly and with a high level of professionalism. Their efficient execution has been greatly appreciated as we continue preparing for the changes ahead in the Finnish market. Gaming Corps also brings a distinctive portfolio of premium slot games that complements our existing offering, and we look forward to introducing the games to our players," comments Riikka Seppänen, Vice President, iCasino at Veikkaus.

For more information, please contact
Juha Kauppinen, CEO: juha@gamingcorps.com
IR Officer: ir@gamingcorps.com
Certified Adviser, Tapper Partners AB, +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se

This press release is available in its entirety at www.gamingcorps.com/newsroom

About Us
Gaming Corps is a developer of digital games, focusing on both traditional and non-traditional premium games for online casinos. The company's operations span several areas where, in addition to an established global distribution network of casinos, it develops Casino Slots, Table Games, Multiplier Games, Mine Games, Plinko Games, and the Smash4Cash series. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in Sweden with development teams in the UK, Malta, and Ukraine. Gaming Corps AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol GCOR, with ISIN code SE0014694691, and its Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

www.gamingcorps.com ir@gamingcorps.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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