Gaming Corps AB: Gaming Corps signs global agreement with Playtech

Gaming Corps AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Gaming Corps") has signed a global distribution agreement with Playtech, one of the world's leading providers of technology, platforms and content to the global iGaming industry. The agreement is a testament to Gaming Corps' growing market presence globally and further strengthens the Company's distribution in regulated iGaming markets worldwide.

Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a leading platform, content and services provider in the iGaming industry, with a focus on regulated markets. Playtech holds over 180 licenses and employs 7.400 people across 20 offices worldwide.

Through the agreement, Gaming Corps will gain access to all Playtech markets globally and all operators that use the Playtech Open Platform, further strengthening the Company's already broad distribution network in regulated markets. All of Gaming Corps' game engines, including Casino Slots, Table Games, Multiplier Games, Mine Games, Plinko Games, Instant Blitz and the Smash4Cash game series, will be made available via Playtech's platform.

"Playtech's extensive network of Tier 1 operators and global market presence make them an ideal partner for Gaming Corps. We share a strong focus on quality, innovation and regulated markets, making this a natural strategic fit for both companies. For Gaming Corps, this agreement is also a strong validation of the progress we have made in recent years and another important step in our journey from an innovative challenger to an internationally recognised content provider," says Juha Kauppinen, CEO of Gaming Corps.

The collaboration is planned to go live later in 2026.





For more information, please contact

Juha Kauppinen, CEO: juha@gamingcorps.com

Head of IR: ir@gamingcorps.com

Certified Adviser, Tapper Partners AB, +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se





This press release is available in its entirety on https://gamingcorps.com/investor-relations/press-releases/

About Us

Gaming Corps is a developer of digital games, focusing on both traditional and non-traditional premium games for online casinos. The company's operations span several areas where, in addition to an established global distribution network of casinos, it develops Casino Slots, Table Games, Multiplier Games, Mine Games, Plinko Games, and the Smash4Cash series. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in Sweden with development teams in the UK, Malta, and Ukraine. Gaming Corps AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol GCOR, with ISIN code SE0014694691, and its Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.



www.gamingcorps.com ir@gamingcorps.com