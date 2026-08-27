Gaming Corps AB: Gaming Corps enters multi-market agreement with Bally's Intralot

Gaming Corps AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Gaming Corps") today announces that it has entered into an agreement with Bally's Intralot, a leading gaming and lottery solutions provider. The agreement expands Gaming Corps' distribution across regulated European markets, making the Company's portfolio available to players in the UK and Spain, with additional markets planned going forward.

Gaming Corps today announces an agreement with Bally's Intralot, a global leader in lottery, iGaming and gaming technology. The company combines Bally's digital gaming expertise with Intralot's long-standing leadership in lottery solutions. Bally's Intralot serves regulated operators across multiple continents through an integrated portfolio of lottery, iLottery, sports betting and online gaming solutions.

"We're excited to partner with Bally's Intralot. As one of the industry's leading solution providers, Bally's provides an excellent platform for expanding the reach of our games across regulated European markets. This agreement reflects our commercial development and the progress Gaming Corps has made over the past few years. We've invested heavily in our games, our technology and our organisation, and we're increasingly seeing those investments translate into partnerships with some of the industry's most respected providers. We look forward to building a strong, long-term partnership with Bally's Intralot," says Juha Kauppinen, CEO of Gaming Corps.

Under the agreement, Gaming Corps' portfolio will be made available across the UK and Spain, with additional markets planned going forward.

"Gaming Corps has quickly become one of the fastest-growing studio names in the UK market, with key titles that are increasingly visible across casino lobbies and a growing international reputation. It is a studio people across the industry are talking about, making it a strong addition to our supplier mix. We want our brands to offer best-in-class entertainment that feels fresh, recognisable and easy for players to engage with. Gaming Corps has that balance of standout branding, pace and commercial focus, and we are excited to bring its content into our global offering," comments Richard Harris, CCO at Bally's Intralot.



For more information, please contact

Juha Kauppinen, CEO: juha@gamingcorps.com

IR Officer: ir@gamingcorps.com

Certified Adviser, Tapper Partners AB, +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se

This press release is available in its entirety at www.gamingcorps.com/newsroom

About Us

Gaming Corps is a developer of digital games, focusing on both traditional and non-traditional premium games for online casinos. The company's operations span several areas where, in addition to an established global distribution network of casinos, it develops Casino Slots, Table Games, Multiplier Games, Mine Games, Plinko Games, and the Smash4Cash series. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in Sweden with development teams in the UK, Malta, and Ukraine. Gaming Corps AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol GCOR, with ISIN code SE0014694691, and its Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.



www.gamingcorps.com ir@gamingcorps.com