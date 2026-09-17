Gaming Corps AB: Gaming Corps enters agreement with Canadian provincial lottery provider Loto-Québec

Gaming Corps AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Gaming Corps") today announces an agreement with Canadian provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec's online gaming website, lotoquebec.com. The government-owned operator, which was established in 1969, is the sole entity authorizing games of chance in Quebec. Under the agreement, Gaming Corps' diverse portfolio, including slots, Blackjack, Plinko and the proprietary Smash4CashTM-series is anticipated to be made available for players in Quebec during Q4 2026.

Gaming Corps today announces an agreement with Loto-Québec, the government-owned Canadian provincial lottery operator. Loto-Québec was established in 1969 and is the sole entity authorizing games of chance in Quebec. Under the agreement, Gaming Corps' innovative portfolio, including slots, Blackjack, Plinko and the proprietary Smash4CashTM-series is anticipated to be made available for players in Quebec during Q4 2026.



Loto-Québec offers lottery, sports betting, casino, poker and bingo through both retail and digital channels. Its online platform provides players with a secure and regulated gaming experience across a broad range of products. It plays a central role in one of North America's most mature regulated gaming markets, making it an important partner for premium content suppliers. The company employs approximately 5,000 people across its corporate offices, casinos, and gaming halls.

"This agreement represents much more than adding another operator to our network. It reflects the increasing recognition of our games among leading regulated operators and further strengthens our position in North America. We see significant long-term potential in this partnership and look forward to collaborating with the Loto-Québec-team to deliver quality content that enhances their offering and supports their long term content strategy. This is hopefully just the start of Gaming Corps' global expansion strategy with national and provincial lottery operators, as we believe our unique suite of content types can plug a clear gap of opportunity within the lottery segment" says Juha Kauppinen, CEO of Gaming Corps.

Gaming Corps, and its management team with extensive experience in the Canadian digital casino market, has committed to delivering a large number of innovative, high quality titles through its mutual distribution partner Light & Wonder.



For more information, please contact

Juha Kauppinen, CEO: juha@gamingcorps.com

IR Officer: ir@gamingcorps.com

Certified Adviser, Tapper Partners AB, +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se

This press release is available in its entirety at www.gamingcorps.com/newsroom

About Us

Gaming Corps is a developer of digital games, focusing on both traditional and non-traditional premium games for online casinos. The company's operations span several areas where, in addition to an established global distribution network of casinos, it develops Casino Slots, Table Games, Multiplier Games, Mine Games, Plinko Games, and the Smash4Cash series. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in Sweden with development teams in the UK, Malta, and Ukraine. Gaming Corps AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol GCOR, with ISIN code SE0014694691, and its Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.



www.gamingcorps.com ir@gamingcorps.com