Gaming Corps AB: Gaming Corps secures access to NHL Legends through partnership with PlayWin

Gaming Corps AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Gaming Corps") today announces that it has entered into an agreement with North American sports and entertainment company PlayWin. Through the partnership, Gaming Corps secures access to the NHL Alumni Association license, representing more than 1,000 retired NHL players. The collaboration will initially include the development of two games, a hockey shootout title and a casino slot, featuring some of the greatest hockey players of all time.

The partnership combines PlayWin's portfolio of legendary athletes with Gaming Corps' expertise in developing premium slots and non-traditional games. Together, the companies aim to create a new generation of sports-themed gaming experiences, combining iconic athlete intellectual property with innovative game mechanics for players across regulated markets, particularly in North America and the Nordics.



PlayWin is a North American sports and entertainment company focused on developing and commercialising entertainment experiences based on premium sports intellectual property, featuring legendary athletes and iconic sports brands. Through strategic licensing partnerships, including the NHL Alumni Association, PlayWin creates premium digital entertainment experiences that connect fans with some of the greatest names in sports.

"Securing access to intellectual property of this calibre is something extra special. Sports legends are among the strongest brands in global entertainment, and together with PlayWin we have the opportunity to create something genuinely different for the casino industry. I'd like to thank Manny and the entire PlayWin team for choosing Gaming Corps as their development partner and for the confidence they've shown in our team. With our expanding portfolio of premium slots and non-traditional games, we believe we're uniquely positioned to turn these iconic athletes into engaging gaming experiences for players across both North America and the Nordics," says Juha Kauppinen, CEO of Gaming Corps.

Together, the companies aim to create premium digital entertainment experiences that bring legendary athletes back to the defining moments of their careers, allowing fans to relive the performances that made them icons. Beyond hockey, PlayWin also holds rights to legendary athletes from other major sports, including basketball and baseball, creating opportunities for future game collaborations.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Gaming Corps on this. They have over time built an impressive portfolio of both innovative non-traditional games and premium slots, making them a perfect partner for us. Together we're revolutionizing the sports and entertainment gaming space, giving fans the chance to experience their favorite legends the way they remember them best, at the absolute peak of their game," says Manny Bains, CEO at PlayWin.



For additional information about PlayWin, see https://www.playwin.agency/.

For more information, please contact

Juha Kauppinen, CEO: juha@gamingcorps.com

IR Officer: ir@gamingcorps.com

Certified Adviser, Tapper Partners AB, +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se





This press release is available in its entirety at www.gamingcorps.com/newsroom

About Us

Gaming Corps is a developer of digital games, focusing on both traditional and non-traditional premium games for online casinos. The company's operations span several areas where, in addition to an established global distribution network of casinos, it develops Casino Slots, Table Games, Multiplier Games, Mine Games, Plinko Games, and the Smash4Cash series. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in Sweden with development teams in the UK, Malta, and Ukraine. Gaming Corps AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol GCOR, with ISIN code SE0014694691, and its Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.



www.gamingcorps.com ir@gamingcorps.com