Longview Capital Inc.: Longview Capital Announces Voluntary TSXV Delisting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Longview Capital (No. 1) Inc. (formerly BE Resources Inc.) (TSXV:BER.H) (the "Company") announces that it has applied to voluntarily delist its common shares (the "Shares") from trading on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Company's board of directors (the "Board") determined to proceed with the delisting of its Shares from the Exchange (the "Delisting") after careful consideration of the financial, administrative and compliance costs of maintaining its listing relative to the limited trading volume of the Shares on the Exchange and the fact that the Company currently has no operating business or material assets. The Board believes that the Delisting is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

Since its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on November 10, 2025 (the "Meeting"), the Company has completed its continuance from the State of Colorado into the Province of Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), effective December 19, 2025 as approved by shareholders at the Meeting. Following the Delisting, the Company intends to remain a reporting issuer and to continue to evaluate alternatives to maximize value for its shareholders. The Company will provide further disclosure if and when it determines to proceed with any such transaction.

In accordance with Policy 2.9 of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual, the Delisting was approved by the Company's shareholders at the Meeting by a resolution passed by 99.773% of the votes cast by disinterested shareholders, excluding the votes attached to Shares held by insiders of the Company and their associates and affiliates. The resolution authorized the Company to apply to the Exchange to delist the Shares at the discretion of the Board, and the Board has now determined to proceed. Subject to the acceptance of the Exchange, the Company expects that the Shares will be delisted from the TSXV effective at the close of trading on or about November 9, 2026.

The Company will issue a further news release confirming the effective date of the Delisting once the Exchange has accepted the Company's application. Until the Delisting is effective, the Shares will continue to trade on the Exchange.

Following the Delisting, the Shares will not be listed or quoted on any stock exchange or other marketplace. The Company will remain a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and will continue to comply with its continuous disclosure obligations under applicable Canadian securities laws in those jurisdictions, including the filing of its financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and material change reports, which will continue to be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders will continue to hold their Shares following the Delisting, and the Shares will remain transferable in accordance with applicable securities laws. Marrelli Trust Company Limited will continue to act as the Company's registrar and transfer agent. Shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker or other intermediary and have questions about the effect of the Delisting on their holdings should contact their intermediary, and shareholders are encouraged to consult their own legal, tax and financial advisors regarding the consequences of the Delisting.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Suttie

Director

416-848-6865

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed voluntary delisting of the Shares from the TSXV, the anticipated timing and effective date of the Delisting and the receipt of required regulatory approvals, the Company's intention to remain a reporting issuer following the Delisting and its plans following delisting, as well as other statements regarding the Company's plans and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the required final acceptance of the Exchange is not obtained or is delayed, the risk that the Exchange imposes conditions on the Delisting, reduced liquidity for holders of the Shares following the Delisting, the risk that the Company does not identify or complete any alternative transaction and general market conditions. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

SOURCE: Longview Capital (No. 1) Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/longview-capital-announces-voluntary-tsxv-delisting-1240362