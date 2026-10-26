

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) said, for full year 2026, the company projects adjusted EPS in a range of $5.04 to $5.06, or 7.0 to 7.5 percent growth year-over-year, up from prior outlook of 6.0 to 7.0 percent. Postpaid phone net additions are now estimated in a range of 1.1 million to 1.2 million, up from prior outlook of upper half of 750,000 to 1.0 million, representing an increase of more than three times compared to 2025. Mobility and broadband service revenue is projected in upper half of annual guidance of 2.5 to 3.0 percent growth, with approximately 4.0 percent growth in fourth-quarter 2026.



In third-quarter, Verizon reported consolidated net income of $5.3 billion, a 5.2 percent increase year-over-year. Earnings per share was $1.25, up 6.8 percent year-over-year. Adjusted EPS was $1.31, up 8.3 percent year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $13.8 billion, up 8.0 percent year-over-year.



Third quarter total operating revenue was $34.3 billion, up 1.5 percent year-over-year. Mobility and broadband service revenue growth of 2.9 percent was offset by a 9.0 percent year-over-year decline in equipment revenue. During the third quarter, Verizon delivered 406,000 postpaid phone net additions, a more than 820.0 percent increase year-over-year. The company added 137,000 postpaid net accounts, marking its best performance in over a decade.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Verizon shares are up 0.16 percent to $44.70.



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