

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) Monday said that Jamere Jackson has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer, or CFO, and Executive Vice President, effective November 30. He will succeed Claude Russ, who has served as interim CFO since June 1.



The logistics and delivery services company said that Jackson most recently led Finance and Store Development at AutoZone Inc. (AZO), where he has served as CFO since January 2021. Before joining AutoZone, he was executive vice president and CFO of Hertz Global Holdings and also served as CFO of Nielsen Holdings.



Commenting on his appointment, Jamere Jackson said, 'FedEx is a remarkable business with an extraordinary team and significant opportunity ahead. I look forward to getting to know the company, learning from the world-class finance team, and bringing my experience to bear as we execute on our profitable growth strategy.'



On the NYSE, FDX ended Friday's trading at $298.72, down $5.20 or 1.71 percent. In pre-market trading, the stock is up 0.40 percent at $300.00.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News