

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone, Inc. (AZO), a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, on Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer Jamere Jackson has resigned, effective November 25.



The company said Jackson will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer at FedEx Corp. (FDX) following his departure.



Jackson served as CFO for six years at the company.



The company has begun an external search for his successor and said its existing finance and accounting team will ensure continuity.



The company said it remains on track for a solid fiscal 2027.



FedEx said Jackson's appointment will be effective November 30. Jackson will succeed Claude Russ, who has served as interim CFO since June 1.



AutoZone closed trading 2.14% lesser at $3,200.76 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-hours, the stock traded 0.54% higher at $3,217.95.



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