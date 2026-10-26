TFG Financial Corporation: TFS Financial Expands Presence in North American Equipment Markets Through New Agreement with Frontline Machinery

Partnership provides financing infrastructure to support Frontline's geographic expansion, new product offerings, and larger multi-system projects.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Travelers Financial Solutions Inc. (TFS Financial), a provider of outsourced equipment financing services, today announced a new partnership with Frontline Machinery Ltd. to power Frontline Financial Services, expanding TFS Financial's presence as a financing provider in North America's material processing, recycling, and aggregates markets. The arrangement will support Frontline Machinery's recent growth into new equipment categories, geographic markets, and larger project-based purchases.

Through the partnership, TFS Financial will provide white-label financing infrastructure and expertise to support Frontline's expanding equipment portfolio, including their new product division, Frontline Washing Systems, as well as growth into new geographic markets. A key component is TFS Financial's ability to provide project financing that packages multiple equipment purchases into a coordinated financing solution, helping Frontline finance larger, integrated equipment systems as a single project. Frontline customers will also have access to a range of flexible financing options, including capital and fair market value (FMV) leases, equipment refinancing, and working capital loans.

"Frontline's growth demonstrates why equipment distributors and financing originators require partners that can evolve alongside their businesses," said Aaron Case, president of TFS Financial. "Our partnership gives Frontline access to the financing capabilities and infrastructure necessary to support its customers across an expanding range of markets. More broadly, this relationship demonstrates how organizations can leverage our company as their financing back end, allowing them to focus on customer relationships and business development while we manage the complexities of equipment financing."

According to Scott Karsen, Frontline's chief financial officer, the partnership comes at a time when the company adds soil washing and slurry processing products to its equipment portfolio and expands into Eastern Canada.

As Frontline expands into new markets and introduces a broader product portfolio, we're focused on delivering innovative financial solutions that support our customers' evolving needs," said Karsen. "Our partnership with TFS Financial strengthens the financing infrastructure behind our business, giving us greater flexibility to support everything from individual equipment purchases to larger projects involving multiple systems. Having a financing partner that understands these requirements, and can structure solutions around them, is an important part of supporting our customers and facilitating growth."

The Frontline relationship highlights TFS Financial's broad business model, which enables equipment dealers, distributors, financing originators, and other organizations to offer sophisticated and flexible financing capabilities without having to develop and maintain the expertise and infrastructure internally. Through its multi-lender platform, dedicated financing resources, and ability to support complex project financing structures, TFS Financial helps partners streamline transactions and address a wide range of financing requirements, while focusing internal resources on maintaining their customer relationships and scaling their business.

Equipment finance originators, dealers, and other organizations interested in leveraging TFS Financial as their financing back end can learn more at www.tfs?nancial.com.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial provides captive ?nance solutions to U.S. and Canadian equipment manufacturers, dealers, resellers, marketplaces, and ?nancial companies looking to enhance sales performance, grow revenue, and improve the buyer experience. TFS Financial is a member of the Travelers Financial Group, which possesses over 40 years of asset-based lending experience. For more information, please visit www.tfs?nancial.com.

About Frontline Machinery

Headquartered in Chilliwack, British Columbia, Frontline Machinery Ltd. is a Canadian, family-owned company supplying equipment and technical support to aggregate producers, mining operations, contractors and recycling businesses. Its equipment supports crushing, screening, material handling, wood grinding and chipping, and waste processing. Its Frontline Washing Systems division provides soil and slurry washing equipment for recovering reusable aggregates. With operations spanning British Columbia to Ontario, Frontline serves customers through its regional locations and service teams. Learn more at www.frontline-machinery.com.

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SOURCE: TFG Financial Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tfs-financial-expands-presence-in-north-american-equipment-markets-t-1241498