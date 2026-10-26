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WN

WKN: A41TSR | ISIN: SE0027099078 | Ticker-Symbol: 7HW0
München
26.10.26 | 10:09
0,022 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WYLD NETWORKS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WYLD NETWORKS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0080,02313:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2026 12:05 Uhr
42 Leser
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Wyld Networks AB: Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Wyld Networks AB (publ) on 26 October 2026

The Extraordinary General Meeting was held in Wyld Networks AB (publ) ("Wyld Networks" or the "Company") on Monday, 26 October 2026. The following resolution were adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Resolution to approve the Board's resolution on directed issues of convertible notes and warrants in two separate tranches

It was resolved, in accordance with the Board's resolution announced by press release on 6 October 2026, to approve a directed issue of convertible notes and warrants in two tranches of SEK 10,000,000 each, corresponding to a total issue proceeds of a maximum of SEK 20,000,000 before transaction costs, and, upon full exercise of the warrants, of SEK 8,250,000 each, corresponding to a total issue proceeds of a maximum of SEK 16,500,000 before transaction costs (the "Issues"). The Issues are directed to Alumni Capital Limited ("Alumni Capital"), a global asset manager based in Miami, Florida, USA, focused on investments in listed small cap companies.

Subject to both tranches of the convertible notes being issued and subscribed for, the maximum number of new shares in the Company as a consequence of conversion (assuming full conversion at the lowest possible conversion price) is 244,444,444. In the event of full exercise of all issued warrants for subscription of new shares in the Company based on the same assumptions, the number of shares will increase with an additional 50,000,000 shares. Thus, assuming full conversion of the convertible notes and full exercise of the warrants, the number of shares in the Company will increase by 294,444,444, from 186,193,225 to 480,637,669. The share capital will increase by SEK 26,499,999.96, from SEK 16,757,390.25 to SEK 43,257,390.21. Such conversion and exercise will result in a dilution of approximately 61.26 per cent of the total number of shares and votes.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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