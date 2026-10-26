On December 2, 2025, the shares in Wyld Networks AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position.

On October 6, 2026, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had resolved, subject to the approval of the general meeting, to carry out a directed issue of convertibles and warrants. The convertibles may be converted into shares in the Company to a conversion price corresponding to 85 percent of the lowest daily volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on First North Growth Market during the five business days immediately preceding the relevant conversion date, however no less than the quota value of the Company's shares.

Today, October 26, 2026, the general meeting of the Company's shareholders approved the directed issue.

According to item 6.3.1 (h) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the Company's shares.

Company name: Wyld Networks AB Short name: WYLD ISIN code: SE0027099078

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.