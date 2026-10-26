

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) announced Monday new artificial intelligence innovations across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. The company introduced Oracle Fusion Agentic Applications powered by Oracle Fusion Claw, enabling organizations to complete highly complex work economically and at scale across finance, human resources, supply chain, sales, and service functions.



Oracle, a leading enterprise software company, designed new AI experiences including Oracle Fusion Companion and Oracle Fusion Agentic Home to connect business objectives with execution. These tools allow users to define objectives, delegate work to AI agents, and track progress while maintaining enterprise control and accountability.



Agentic Applications represent a new class of outcome-based applications that provide Fusion Applications customers with a system of outcomes. Users define objectives, authority, and accountability, while the Agentic Applications coordinate the process to achieve desired outcomes.



Fusion Claw enables Agentic Applications to handle more complex, specialist-grade work by providing a new execution runtime. The platform supports larger scale operations, longer-running work, continuous replanning, deterministic execution, and increased governed autonomy.



Twenty-five Claw-powered Agentic Applications are now available across Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning, Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management, Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing, and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience modules.



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