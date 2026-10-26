US Army-led effort will equip US-made Stryker vehicles in Bulgaria with autonomous, multi-sensor detection system to protect troops from CBRN threats

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced it has been awarded a $48 million contract by the U.S. Army to deliver Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle (NBCRV) Sensor Suite Upgrades (SSU) to the Republic of Bulgaria for its new fleet of Stryker vehicles.

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A Stryker Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle (NBCRV) Sensor Suite Upgrade (SSU) and a dismounted CBRN Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS). Photo Credit: DVIDS. The appearance of U.S. Department of War (DoW) visual information does not imply or constitute DoW endorsement.

The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., as part of a Foreign Military Sales agreement to support Bulgaria's military modernization. Bulgaria is acquiring nearly 200 U.S.-made Stryker armored vehicles to replace its Soviet-era tactical vehicle fleet and to enhance interoperability with NATO forces. It will outfit 10 of the Strykers with NBCRV SSU systems.

Teledyne FLIR Defense is the lead integrator in modernizing the Army's NBCRV system with improved and autonomous chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) sensors. Following successful development and testing, the company began delivering the new NBCRV sensor suites to Army units in 2025. The system provides standoff detection of CBRN threats, reducing risks to troops by providing decision-quality data to commanders and optimizing freedom of maneuver during combat operations.

In January, the company announced it had won a contract worth up to $32 million to deliver and integrate advanced thermal imaging sights and radars for Bulgaria's Stryker fleet. That effort will give vehicle crews enhanced situational awareness, including 360-degree visibilityand long-range threat detection.

"The upgraded Stryker vehicles will provide Bulgaria with the most advanced mounted CBRN reconnaissance capabilities in Europe," said Dr. JihFen Lei, President of Teledyne Defense and Aerospace Group and Senior Vice President of Teledyne Technologies. "Together, our two Stryker modernization efforts highlight the breadth of sensor solutions Teledyne FLIR can deliver to NATO allies and partners, helping warfighters detect, identify and respond effectively to an array of battlefield threats.

"We're proud to support this U.S. Army-led program and look forward to working closely with end-users in Bulgaria during integration," Lei added.

Since 2024, the company has been awarded contract vehicles worth more than $240 million to support the Sensor Suite upgrade program.

Among other third-party solutions, the Sensor Suite features the FLIR Defense R80D SkyRaider drone, integrated with its MUVE B330 biological detection payload designed for small unmanned aerial systems. A Teledyne FLIR-developed command and control system combines all devices and platforms with sensor fusion and automation features that reduce cognitive burden on users and enhance decision-making.

Work on the Bulgaria Stryker program is expected to continue through 2028 across multiple Teledyne FLIR facilities in the U.S. The NBCRV sensor suites will be integrated on-site after the vehicles are delivered to Bulgaria.

To learn more about Teledyne FLIR Defense's CBRN solutions, visit us online.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world's most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime use. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @flir.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Tabitha Blankenbiller

Teledyne Defense Aerospace

tabitha.blankenbiller@teledyne.com