Summary: ProfitPath has launched a new product, ProfitDesk, exclusively for Amazon FBA sellers to track all their operations in one place and pay for the services they are using.

Leverkusen, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Founded by Luca Jurende along with his partners four years ago, ProfitPath was launched to help Amazon sellers monitor their sales and maximize their profit. Walking the same path of helping sellers, the company has launched a new product, ProfitDesk, to specifically help Amazon FBA sellers streamline their operations in one place. This move shows the dedication of the company and how they are constantly working to enhance their products and build software and tools that help sellers with multiple operations.

ProfitPath

This new product is designed to track everything from orders, reimbursements, returns, FBA shipments, and the VA team to smoothly manage their Amazon businesses. The tool offers many features, like users can book Price Alerts and run Spy Search independently and pay exclusively for them rather than subscribing to the whole plan when they don't even need them.

These features are something that sellers have been demanding for a long time, and ProfitDesk has finally delivered. This ecosystem is called Helium 10 of online arbitrage and includes sourcing, alerts, competitor research, and operation tracking, all in one place. Sellers can see the details of every order placed on their Amazon business, including where the order is from, when the order is shipping, received and forwarded status that helps understanding the issues and reasons for the returns. Every order has its individual profit included and the tool displays the profit, margin, ROI, and break-even price with displaying SKU, FNSKU and listing status on the side.

Discussing the release of ProfitDesk, Luca Jurende, one of the founding members said, "We have been working tirelessly to help Amazon sellers manage their operation smoothly and this latest addition of ProfitDesk, we have tried to become more exclusive for Amazon FBA sellers. Another benefit for sellers is to pay the right amount for features they use rather than paying for the entire plan."

Users simply have to connect their Amazon Business account and can receive orders and invoices automatically in the sheet. Integration of tools of PrepBusiness or PrepTool help knowing what is on the way like what the prep center has received and what have been shipped. The Listing Automation feature helps get new orders listed for users and shows if the price hits the target margin or ROI. Filter Presets helps with saving the views users use the maximum for VA, warehouse, and weekly check.

Another useful feature offered by the tool is Return Scanner, that is helping sellers to know the details of returning package right from their phone. Sellers can go to the Point ProfitGo at the return label and know which order has been returned along with the number of items. By scanning the LPN sticker given on the item, ProfitDesk matches the details, takes photos and send it to the desktop. The returned item can be listed again for sale, and it makes it easier to keep everything in the loop while managing your VA.

The tool is already live for Amazon FBA sellers, and they can start using it to streamline their operations in one place and keep track of everything.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320889