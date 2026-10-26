Connecting Mission-Critical Sensing, Detection and Monitoring Technology with Edge Controls• Parameter Will Become Part of Distech Controls Within Acuity Intelligent Spaces upon Closing• Combining Parameter's Sensing, Detection and Monitoring Technology With Distech's Edge Controls Will Help Customers Detect Problems and Resolve Issues EarlierFORT COLLINS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parameter Technologies ("Parameter") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Acuity Inc. (NYSE: AYI) ("Acuity") for a purchase price of $675 million. Upon closing, Parameter will become part of Distech Controls within the Acuity Intelligent Spaces business segment.Distech is a leader in building controls, combining open protocols and tools with edge controls, cloud intelligence and an open go-to-market model. Parameter will benefit from access to this technology and Acuity's scale, while building on our existing work with Distech across shared system integrator, distributor and cooling equipment OEM relationships. Together, Distech and Parameter can connect our sensing, detection and monitoring technology with Distech's controls to help customers to be able to detect problems and resolve issues earlier and better protect mission-critical operations."We have built our business around technology that customers trust to protect critical equipment," said Michael Blazes, Chief Executive Officer of Parameter. "Joining Acuity allows us to build on that success. Together, we can bring our technology to more applications, help customers identify issues earlier and take action to better protect their operations.""Parameter has built a high-performing business that is highly complementary to Distech's portfolio," said Peter Han, President of Acuity Intelligent Spaces. "By combining Parameter's sensing, detection and monitoring technology with Distech's edge controls, we expand our capabilities in data centers and deepen relationships with channel partners. This builds on Distech's proven ability to solve customer problems and scale adjacent technologies that support durable growth for Acuity Intelligent Spaces."Transaction CloseThe transaction is expected to close in late 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including, among others, the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended. Until the transaction closes, Parameter and Acuity will continue to operate independently, and Parameter will remain focused on serving its customers and partners.Lincoln International is serving as lead financial advisor to Parameter and Paul Hastings is providing external legal counsel.About AcuityAcuity Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) and Acuity Intelligent Spaces (AIS), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people's lives.We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and an audio, video and control platform. We focus on customer outcomes and drive growth and productivity to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.Acuity Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuityinc.com.About Parameter TechnologiesParameter Technologies develops monitoring and detection solutions for data centers, utilities and critical infrastructure. Through its RLE Technologies and CellWatch brands, Parameter provides leak detection, environmental monitoring and battery monitoring solutions that help facility operators protect performance and minimize costly downtime. Parameter is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with engineering and service operations in Raleigh, North Carolina, and sales and service capabilities in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom.ContactsMedia Contact:PRforParameter@bospar.com

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