First Olympic and Paralympic venue in history to display the Allianz name and the eighth member of the Allianz Family of Stadiums.

The nearly 15,000 seat temporary arena on the Long Beach waterfront will host Olympic Beach Volleyball and Paralympic Blind Football (Soccer).

Allianz unveils its customized LA28 Games emblem, marking the start of its preparations for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

For the first time in Olympic and Paralympic history, a competition venue will carry the Allianz name. The Allianz Beach Arena in Long Beach, California, for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games will become the newest member of the Allianz Family of Stadiums.

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Allianz's "custom A" emblem for LA28.

From Horse Guards Parade in London to Copacabana Beach in Rio and the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Olympic Beach Volleyball has always found its home in iconic settings around the world. At the LA28 Games, that home will carry the Allianz name. Allianz is proud to help celebrate this exciting sport in Long Beach, a city in the southern part of Los Angeles County where beach volleyball is part of everyday life and local culture.

Set right on the Long Beach waterfront, the nearly 15,000 seat temporary arena will host the Olympic Beach Volleyball and the Paralympic Blind Football (Soccer) competitions. Across both competitions, the arena is expected to welcome nearly 735,000 spectators. LA28 anticipates selling approximately 14 million tickets for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in July and August 2028.

One of the biggest stadium networks in the world

As the first event-specific member of the Allianz Family of Stadiums, the Allianz Beach Arena, built solely for the LA28 Games, joins seven landmark sport venues around the world: the Allianz Arena in Munich, Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Allianz Riviera in Nice, Allianz Stadion in Vienna, Allianz Stadium in Turin and Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. Now one of the biggest stadium networks in the world, it began with the Allianz Arena in 2005. Today, these venues collectively welcome around 10 million visitors every year.

"For the first time, two of Allianz's major sports initiatives the Allianz Family of Stadiums and our Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic partnership come together in one venue that proudly bears the Allianz name. Beach Volleyball broke attendance records at Olympic Games Paris 2024, and having the Allianz name on its arena at the LA28 Games is a unique way to bring our brand closer to fans and strengthen our visibility as a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner," said Eike Bürgel, Global Head of Olympic and Paralympic Program at Allianz.

The Allianz Riviera in Nice hosted six football matches under a neutral name during Paris 2024. At the LA28 Games, the Allianz Beach Arena becomes the first Olympic venue to display the Allianz name. LA28 is making history as the first Olympic and Paralympic Games to offer naming rights at competition venues, creating new commercial opportunities that directly support the staging of the Games.

Allianz is also launching its LA28 Games "custom A" emblem. The "A" in the LA28 emblem is designed to change, allowing each partner to create its own interpretation. For Allianz, the design takes inspiration from the company's Family of Stadiums, featuring the Allianz Arena in Munich and Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

These announcements mark another step in Allianz's preparations for the LA28 Games. Building on 20 years of partnership with the Paralympic Movement, Allianz has been a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner since 2021 and will continue to support the Games through 2032. Allianz firmly believes in the power of sport to bring people together, and no place does this better than a stadium. The Allianz Family of Stadiums and the Olympic and Paralympic Movement share this spirit, creating spaces of connection and common understanding that foster inclusive prosperity. Next up: on sand.

By the numbers

First competition date at Allianz Beach Arena: July 15, 2028.

Venue capacity: nearly 15,000 per session; nearly 735,000 total attendance.

Number of ticketed matches: Olympics: 39 (two medal events). Paralympics: 10 (one medal event).

Members of the Allianz Family of Stadiums: eight across seven countries.

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers, active in almost 70 countries and serving around 97 million private and corporate customers*. Our customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, including property, life and health insurance, as well as assistance services, credit and global business insurance. Recognized for the seventh consecutive year as the number one global insurance brand in Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2025 ranking, Allianz's success is built on technology-enabled customer centricity providing peace of mind, protection, and prevention for our customers and strengthening the resilience of individuals, communities, and societies. We are one of the world's largest investors, managing around 791 billion euros** on behalf of our insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage about 2.2 trillion euros** of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of environmental and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, Allianz received an MSCI ESG Rating of AAA (as of March 2026). In 2025, our 156,000 dedicated employees achieved a total business volume of 186.9 billion euros and an operating profit of 17.4 billion euros for our shareholders.

As of December 31, 2025. Customer count reflects Allianz customers in consolidated entities that are part of the customer reporting scope only.

** As of June 30, 2026.

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Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Florian Amberg

Tel. +49 89 3800 15924

E-Mail: florian.amberg@allianz.com

Heidi Polke

Tel. +49 89 3800 90777

E-Mail: heidi.polke@allianz.com

Patricia Segovia

Tel. +49 89 3800 67589

E-Mail: patricia.segovia@allianz.com