

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Anthropic (ANT) announced its plan to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'ANT.'



As part of the plan, the AI giant has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



However, the specific details regarding the number of shares of Class A common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.



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