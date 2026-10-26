S&P Global Completes Acquisition of OpenZeppelin

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced it has completed its acquisition of OpenZeppelin, the security standard for onchain finance. The transaction, first announced on September 17, 2026, complements S&P Global's risk assessment capabilities in digital asset markets and brings OpenZeppelin's deep expertise in onchain ecosystem development, enhancing its ability to create the next generation of onchain security assessments and benchmarks, and deliver essential intelligence as capital markets transition onchain.

Founded in 2015, OpenZeppelin combines leading onchain security assessments and secure development services with one of the world's leading open-source smart contract libraries, OpenZeppelin Contracts. Its security team has conducted 900+ engagements for the protocols and institutions defining digital asset markets, surfacing 10,000+ vulnerabilities before production, while OpenZeppelin Contracts underpin over $38 trillion in value transferred, including many of the largest stablecoins and tokenized funds. Alongside its security and open-source work, OpenZeppelin's engineering team builds secure onchain infrastructure for leading blockchain networks and institutions.

The acquisition expands S&P Global's risk assessment capabilities into the onchain technology-risk layer that underpins onchain financial products, while S&P Global's trusted brand, deep institutional relationships, and global distribution accelerate OpenZeppelin's reach into traditional finance.

"Completing this acquisition is an important step for our digital assets strategy," said Yann Le Pallec, President, S&P Global Ratings. "As more of the financial system moves onchain, market participants need a clear view of the technology risk that sits beneath the assets they hold. OpenZeppelin's expertise, from blockchain and smart contract security assessments and secure development to its widely used open-source library, is already foundational to that infrastructure. Together, we can help traditional financial institutions and DeFi -native companies alike understand and manage those risks with greater confidence."

"Today OpenZeppelin begins its next chapter as part of S&P Global," said Demian Brener, Founder, OpenZeppelin. "Our team will keep doing what it does best: security assessments and secure development for the world's leading protocols, networks and institutions building onchain finance, while OpenZeppelin Contracts remain open source, free and publicly maintained. With S&P Global, we can expand the reach and impact of those standards across global markets."

OpenZeppelin will continue to operate as its own business unit under the OpenZeppelin name. Brener will continue to lead the business, reporting to Yann Le Pallec, President, S&P Global Ratings.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the financial results of S&P Global.

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor to S&P Global; Clifford Chance acted as S&P Global's legal advisor. FT Partners served as exclusive financial and strategic advisor to OpenZeppelin; Cooley acted as OpenZeppelin's legal advisor.

Notes to Editors

What is a smart contract? Smart contracts are software code stored on a blockchain that automatically executes predefined rules when specified conditions are met. In a tokenized money market fund, for example, a smart contract may issue new fund tokens when an investor subscribes, verify compliance requirements and automatically process redemptions. While smart contracts can improve efficiency and reduce the need for intermediaries, they may also be vulnerable to coding errors, bugs or malicious attacks that can result in financial losses.

How are smart contract risks managed? Firms often use pre-audited and community-reviewed smart contract libraries, such as OpenZeppelin Contracts, engage smart contract auditors to review code for vulnerabilities, and monitor contracts once they are live. Open-source code can further strengthen resilience, as it allows a broader community to identify and address risks on an ongoing basis.

Media Contacts:

Russell Gerry, S&P Global, [email protected]

Farhan Husain, S&P Global, [email protected]

Christian Santagata, OpenZeppelin, [email protected]

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges and plan for tomorrow - today.

Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

About OpenZeppelin

OpenZeppelin is the security standard for onchain finance. Since 2015, the company has set the bar for blockchain and smart contract security through the industry-standard OpenZeppelin Contracts library, behind $38 trillion in value transferred, and 900+ security engagements that have surfaced 10,000+ vulnerabilities before production.

OpenZeppelin builds and secures onchain infrastructure for the world's leading blockchain networks, DeFi protocols, institutions, and enterprises globally. Learn more at www.openzeppelin.com.

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Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include, among other things:

worldwide economic, financial, political, regulatory, and geopolitical conditions (including slower GDP growth or recession, restrictions on trade (e.g., tariffs and disruptions to shipping in connection with the military conflict in the Middle East), instability in the banking sector and inflation), and factors that contribute to uncertainty and volatility (e.g., supply chain risk), geopolitical uncertainty (including military conflict), natural and man-made disasters, civil unrest, public health crises (e.g., pandemics), and conditions that result from legislative, regulatory, trade and policy changes, including from the U.S. administration;

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the demand and market for credit ratings in and across the sectors and geographies where the Company operates;

the Company's ability to maintain adequate physical, technical and administrative safeguards to protect the security of confidential information and data, or protect against a system or network disruption that results in regulatory penalties and remedial costs or improper disclosure of confidential information or data;

the outcome of litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries;

concerns in the marketplace affecting the Company's credibility or otherwise affecting market perceptions of the integrity or utility of independent credit ratings, benchmarks, indices and other services;

the level of merger and acquisition activity in the United States and abroad;

the level of the Company's future cash flows and capital investments;

the effect of competitive products (including those incorporating artificial intelligence ("AI")) and pricing, including the level of success of new product developments and global expansion;

the impact of customer cost-cutting pressures;

a decline in the demand for our products and services by our customers and other market participants;

our ability to develop new products or technologies, to integrate our products with new technologies (e.g., AI), or to compete with new products or technologies offered by new or existing competitors;

the introduction of competing products (including those developed by AI) or technologies by other companies;

our ability to protect our intellectual property from unauthorized use and infringement, including by others using AI technologies, and to operate our business without violating third-party intellectual property rights, including through our own use of AI in our products and services;

our ability to attract, incentivize and retain key employees, especially in a competitive business environment;

our ability to successfully navigate key organizational changes;

the continuously evolving regulatory environment in Europe, the United States and elsewhere around the globe affecting each of our businesses and the products they offer, and our compliance therewith;

the Company's exposure to potential criminal sanctions or civil penalties for noncompliance with foreign and U.S. laws and regulations that are applicable in the jurisdictions in which it operates, including sanctions laws relating to countries such as Iran, Russia and Venezuela, anti- corruption laws such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the U.K. Bribery Act of 2010, and local laws prohibiting corrupt payments to government officials, as well as import and export restrictions;

the Company's ability to make acquisitions and dispositions and successfully integrate the businesses we acquire;

consolidation of the Company's customers, suppliers or competitors;

the ability of the Company, and its third-party service providers, to maintain adequate physical and technological infrastructure;

the Company's ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity problem, such as an earthquake, hurricane, flood, civil unrest, protests, military conflict, terrorist attack, outbreak of pandemic or contagious diseases, security breach, cyber attack, data breach, power loss, telecommunications failure or other natural or man-made event;

the impact on the Company's revenue and net income caused by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates;

the impact of changes in applicable tax or accounting requirements on the Company;

the ability to maintain tax-free treatment, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, of the separation of Mobility Global;

any disruption to the Company's business related to the separation of Mobility Global; and

any loss of synergies from separating Mobility Global from the Company that adversely impact our results of operations, or that results in the Company not realizing all of the expected benefits of the separation.

The factors noted above are not exhaustive. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in a dynamic business environment in which new risks emerge frequently. Accordingly, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it is made, except as required by applicable law. Further information about the Company's businesses, including information about factors that could materially affect its results of operations and financial condition, is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, including Item 1A, Risk Factors in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

SOURCE S&P Global