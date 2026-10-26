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WKN: 922031 | ISIN: CH0012138605 | Ticker-Symbol: ADI1
Xetra
26.10.26 | 17:35
25,000 Euro
+1,71 % +0,420
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PR Newswire
26.10.2026 17:48 Uhr
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EZRA, the coaching arm of the Adecco Group, launches Loop - the first connected human and AI coaching experience

EZRA, the coaching arm of the Adecco Group, launches Loop - the first connected human and AI coaching experience

The first connected coaching experience pairs a dedicated ICF-accredited coach and Cai, an AI development partner that remembers conversations, priorities and organizational context to enable manager performance enhancement

ZURICH, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EZRA, the enterprise coaching arm of the Adecco Group (SIX: ADEN), today launched EZRA Loop, a first-of-its-kind fully connected coaching experience that combines human expertise with AI to help managers build the skills needed to lead in the age of AI.

As AI becomes part of everyday work, hybrid workforce orchestration is about redesigning work so people and AI agents each contribute where they create the most value and impact.

In this new environment, managers are under increasing pressure to lead change, navigate complexity and develop their teams. Yet coaching remains out of reach for most employees. EZRA Loop democratizes coaching: businesses can now provide managers with an always-on AI development partner that knows exactly when to loop in a dedicated, accredited human coach.

Denis Machuel, CEO of the Adecco Group: "As AI changes how work gets done, organizations need to bring their people along with them. Loop shows how human expertise and AI support can work together to make coaching more accessible, in the flow of work. This is an excellent example of how to leverage technology, while retaining a human touch, judgement and trust that only people can provide. In the hybrid - human-AI - workplace, it is essential to intentionally design how people and technology interact."

Research shows that teams led by coached managers resolved customer problems 18% faster. Drawing on insights from more than a million coaching sessions with 200,000 people across its customers including companies like Microsoft, Spotify, Mastercard, HSBC, Eli Lilly and KPMG, EZRA found that AI and human coaching each excel in different areas. It noticed that AI support outperformed human coaches on task skills such as prioritization and goal setting, while human coaching outperformed on interpersonal skills like emotional intelligence and executive presence. Together, humans and AI, outperform either alone, driving a 37% increased chance of behavioral changes.

This combination reflects a broader shift across organizations where the greatest value is increasingly created not by humans or AI working independently, but by orchestrating the interaction between people and technology.

To access the full text of the press release, click here: https://www.adeccogroup.com/our-group/media/press-releases/ezra-launch-loop-human-ai-coahing

About The Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent and technology expertise company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital engineering consulting to innovate and accelerate business transformation and empower organizations to optimize their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to fostering sustainable employability and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). https://www.adeccogroup.com/

About EZRA

EZRA is the connected coaching company that gives every manager a coach. Founded in 2019 as part of The Adecco Group, EZRA has delivered more than a million coaching sessions to over 200,000 people in 120 countries and 75 languages. EZRA combines behavioral science with 4,500 ICF-accredited human coaches and Cai, its AI development partner, to deliver coaching that drives behavior changes, leadership development and better performance. Companies like Microsoft, Spotify, Mastercard, HSBC, Eli Lilly, KPMG and ServiceNow rely on EZRA coaching.

For further information please contact:

The Adecco Group Corporate Press Office
media@adeccogroup.com
Rodrigo Sánchez Flórez - Tel: +34 658 06 54 02 / Jürg Schneider - Tel: +41 79 876 09 21
r.sanchezflores@adecco.com / Juerg.Schneider@adeccogroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ezra-the-coaching-arm-of-the-adecco-group-launches-loop--the-first-connected-human-and-ai-coaching-experience-302919320.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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