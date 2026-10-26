Micro Systemation AB: Cyberattack on Customer Leads to Illegal Copies of XRY Pro

A cyberattack on a legitimate MSAB customer has resulted in illegal copies of an older version of XRY Pro being sold online. The breach occurred at the customer's premises; MSAB's security procedures were not compromised. By exploiting the customer's computer, a third party was able to circumvent MSAB's licensing system and copy the software, allowing it to run without a valid license. None of MSAB's proprietary technology has been compromised; only the licensing system has been circumvented.

The third party is also distributing copies of products from competitors that develop similar software.

The incident has no commercial impact on MSAB, as the company's customers would not purchase illegal copies of the software. The risk is that these copies are being distributed outside MSAB's control and may reach parties to whom the company would not normally sell. This risk is temporary, as updates from mobile phone manufacturers will render the copied version obsolete within a few months.

MSAB confirms that there is no connection between the CTO's departure and this incident.

Contacts

Peter Gille, CEO MSAB, peter.gille@msab.com

Tony Forsgren, CFO MSAB, tony.forsgren@msab.com

About Us

MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analyzing data from mobile devices. A European company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MSAB B), MSAB has public ownership and established governance. For decades, MSAB has been a trusted partner to law enforcement, military and government agencies worldwide. Developed in Sweden, its solutions are used exclusively by public-sector organizations and forensic laboratories. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries through its own sales offices and a global network of distributors. www.msab.com