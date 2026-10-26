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WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
Frankfurt
26.10.26 | 08:22
27,400 Euro
-0,36 % -0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VASTNED NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VASTNED NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,10027,35018:29
27,15027,30018:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2026 18:10 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Vastned NV: Vastned: Strong operational results lay the foundation for further growth

? Vastned maintains a solid balance sheet with a debt ratio (EPRA LTV) of 38.2%, compared to 39.1% per 31 December 2025. This solid balance sheet enables Vastned to make selective investments that create shareholder value.
? The fair value of the real estate portfolio increased by € 18.6 million on a like-for-like basis (+1.5% compared to 31 December 2025).
? The occupancy rate remains stable at a high level of 99.0%.
? EPRA earnings per share of € 1.56 per share for the first nine (9) months of 2026, based on 16.7 million shares entitled to dividend (compared to 16.2 million shares entitled to dividend in the previous financial year).
? Vastned confirms its expected EPRA earnings per share between € 2.05 - € 2.15 with a stable real estate portfolio.
? The Board of Directors of Vastned confirms a dividend forecast of € 1.90 gross per share for the financial year 2026 (compared to € 1.85 gross per share for the financial year 2025).

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Interim statement as per 30 09 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.