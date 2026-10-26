Vastned NV: Vastned: Strong operational results lay the foundation for further growth

? Vastned maintains a solid balance sheet with a debt ratio (EPRA LTV) of 38.2%, compared to 39.1% per 31 December 2025. This solid balance sheet enables Vastned to make selective investments that create shareholder value.

? The fair value of the real estate portfolio increased by € 18.6 million on a like-for-like basis (+1.5% compared to 31 December 2025).

? The occupancy rate remains stable at a high level of 99.0%.

? EPRA earnings per share of € 1.56 per share for the first nine (9) months of 2026, based on 16.7 million shares entitled to dividend (compared to 16.2 million shares entitled to dividend in the previous financial year).

? Vastned confirms its expected EPRA earnings per share between € 2.05 - € 2.15 with a stable real estate portfolio.

? The Board of Directors of Vastned confirms a dividend forecast of € 1.90 gross per share for the financial year 2026 (compared to € 1.85 gross per share for the financial year 2025).

Full press release:

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