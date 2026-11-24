Through its Spanish subsidiary - qualified as a SOCIMI - Vastned has acquired a retail property in the historic center of Córdoba, Spain, at a fair value of € 12.0 million.

The costs associated with the acquisition amounted to € 0.3 million. The property is fully leased to the Spanish cosmetics chain Druni and generates an annual rental income of € 0.72 million (subject to annual indexation). The gross initial yield amounts to 6.0% and will further increase as a result of indexation in January 2027.

Sven Bosman, CEO of Vastned:

"This acquisition fits perfectly with our strategy of selective yet sustainable growth in our existing core markets. We are adding a fully leased retail property in a central location in Córdoba to our Spanish portfolio, with an attractive initial yield and a long-term lease agreement. The investment reflects our focus on high-quality retail real estate and a well-considered investment policy. Furthermore, this investment marks the beginning of the growth commitment made in the context of the cross-border merger in which Vastned Retail N.V. merged with and into Vastned NV."

Full press release:

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