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WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
Tradegate
28.07.26 | 10:00
29,350 Euro
-0,17 % -0,050
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VASTNED NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VASTNED NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,25029,50019:19
29,25029,50019:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2026 18:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Vastned NV: Half-year report for the first semester of 2026

High-quality retail property on the right location ensures strong operational results…

- The fair value of the real estate portfolio increased by € 17.8 million on a like-for-like basis (+1.4% compared to 31 December 2025).
- EPRA earnings per share of € 1.02 per share for the first half of 2026.
- The occupancy rate remains stable at a high level of 99.0%.

… with prudent, proactive and disciplined financial management as the basis for sustainable value creation

- The high participation rate (74.5%) for the optional dividend strengthens the financial capacity to pursue growth ambitions with discipline.
- Vastned confirms its expected EPRA earnings per share between € 2.05 - € 2.15 with a stable real estate portfolio, despite the increase in the number of shares entitled to dividend as a result of the optional dividend.
- The Board of Directors of Vastned confirms a dividend forecast of € 1.90 gross per share for the financial year 2026.
- The debt ratio (EPRA LTV) amounts to at 38.9%, compared to 39.1% per 31 December 2025.
- Signing of a € 30.0 million credit contract with Le Crédit Lyonnais (LCL) in July 2026.

Full press release:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5c4285d5-e04f-426b-a5ef-584d6758279d


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

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