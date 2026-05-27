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WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 17:07
29,600 Euro
+0,34 % +0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VASTNED NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VASTNED NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,15030,60019:04
29,35029,60018:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 18:10 Uhr
126 Leser
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Vastned NV: Vastned - Disclosure of transparency notification (article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007)

I. Notification by Vastned NV of 26 May 2026

As a result of the disposal of treasury shares on 21 May 2026, Vastned NV now holds less than 15% of the shares of Vastned NV as a result of which the 15% treshold was crossed downwards. The voting and dividend rights attached to the remaining treasury shares shall continue to be suspended.

II. Notification by Ms. Isabelle de Jonge of 26 May 2026

Vastned NV has received a transparency notification dated 26 May 2026, which indicates that Ms. Isabelle de Jonge has crossed the 3% treshold as the result of the exchange of dividend rights for treasury shares of Vastned NV.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Disclosure of transparency notification (article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.