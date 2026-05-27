Vastned NV: Vastned - Disclosure of transparency notification (article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007)

I. Notification by Vastned NV of 26 May 2026



As a result of the disposal of treasury shares on 21 May 2026, Vastned NV now holds less than 15% of the shares of Vastned NV as a result of which the 15% treshold was crossed downwards. The voting and dividend rights attached to the remaining treasury shares shall continue to be suspended.

II. Notification by Ms. Isabelle de Jonge of 26 May 2026

Vastned NV has received a transparency notification dated 26 May 2026, which indicates that Ms. Isabelle de Jonge has crossed the 3% treshold as the result of the exchange of dividend rights for treasury shares of Vastned NV.

Full press release:

Attachment