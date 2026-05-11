Vastned NV: Vastned: Stable results with financial strength for the future

? EPRA earnings of € 0.49 per share for the first quarter of 2026.
? Fair value of the real estate portfolio increased by € 12.1 million (+1.0% compared to 31 December 2025).
? The occupancy rate remains at a stable and high level of 98.6%.
? The debt ratio (EPRA LTV) amounts to 38.4%, compared to 39.1% per 31 December 2025.
? € 71.4 million of unused credit facilities.
? Vastned confirms its expected EPRA earnings per share between € 2.05 and € 2.15.
Full press release:
Attachment
- Interim statement from the Board of Directors for the first quarter of 2026
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