Vastned NV: Vastned: Stable results with financial strength for the future

? EPRA earnings of € 0.49 per share for the first quarter of 2026.

? Fair value of the real estate portfolio increased by € 12.1 million (+1.0% compared to 31 December 2025).

? The occupancy rate remains at a stable and high level of 98.6%.

? The debt ratio (EPRA LTV) amounts to 38.4%, compared to 39.1% per 31 December 2025.

? € 71.4 million of unused credit facilities.

? Vastned confirms its expected EPRA earnings per share between € 2.05 and € 2.15.

Full press release:

Attachment