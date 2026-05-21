Vastned NV: Strong participation rate of 74,5% in optional dividend

Vastned's shareholders have chosen to exchange 74.5% of the 2025 dividend rights (coupon no. 27) for a total of 581,175 existing treasury shares. As a result, Vastned can retain cash resources and strengthen its equity by approximately € 15.6 million. This contributes to the reinforcement of the company's balance sheet and reduces the EPRA LTV by -1.21% (compared to a 100% dividend payment in cash).

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