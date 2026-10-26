

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) outbreak has spread to more areas of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and other parts of Africa since the previous update on October 8, 2026, according to the World Health Organization's latest statement.



Kenya and Nigeria have also reported cases in people who arrived from other countries.



As of October 20, 2026, the country had recorded 9,704 confirmed cases and 4,687 deaths across 66 health zones in eight provinces. The overall death rate among confirmed cases was 48.3%.



Many deaths are occurring in communities, pointing to difficulties in detecting infections early and providing timely medical care. Of the 482 deaths reported since the last update, 307 occurred in communities, while 175 were recorded in treatment centers.



On October 6, 2026, Kenya's Ministry of Health confirmed the country's first imported case of BVD through laboratory testing. The patient had traveled from the DRC to Kenya through Uganda.



By October 20, Kenya had reported nine cases, including one death. The eight additional cases were all people who had been in contact with the first patient. Authorities have found no evidence of wider community transmission so far.



Nigeria confirmed an imported case in the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja on October 20. The patient had traveled from Uganda and is currently in isolation while receiving medical care. Authorities are investigating the patient's travel history and possible source of infection.



The spread of the disease highlights the need for countries in the region to remain prepared. Key measures include strengthening cross-border surveillance, monitoring people entering the country, detecting cases quickly and coordinating efforts to control the outbreak.



The WHO has advised countries against restricting travel to or trade with nations affected by the outbreak.



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