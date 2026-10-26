

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Save for a very brief while at the start, the Switzerland market's benchmark index SMI stayed positive throughout the session on Monday thanks to easing inflation concerns and optimism about corporate earnings.



The SMI ended the day with a gain of 76.59 points or 0.53% at 14,538.95, slightly off the day's high of 14,543.91.



ABB climbed 2.8%, while Kuehne + Nagel, VAT Group and Sandoz Group gained 2.5%, 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively.



Julius Baer, Roche, Schindler Ps, Richemont, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Geberit, Swiss Life Holding, UBS Group, Partners Group and Lonza Group gained 0.5%-1.7%.



Sika ended down 2.22%. Givaudan and Straumann Holding lost 1.33% and 1.1%, respectively. Lindt & Spruengli ended nearly 1% down. Novartis, Swisscom and Swiss Re closed modestly lower.



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