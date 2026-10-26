Family-owned dealership celebrates five decades of serving drivers across Tewksbury, Lowell, and Greater Boston

Tewksbury, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Atamian Honda, a family-owned automotive dealership serving the Greater Boston area, will celebrate its 50th anniversary on October 27, 2026, marking five decades of serving customers and supporting the local community from its location at 150 Main Street in Tewksbury.





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The dealership will commemorate the milestone with an anniversary luncheon on October 27, bringing together employees, customers, business partners, community members, and families who have been connected with Atamian Honda throughout its five decades in operation.

The anniversary marks a significant milestone for the dealership as it continues its commitment to serving drivers throughout Tewksbury, Lowell, and the surrounding Greater Boston region.

"Reaching 50 years is a tremendous milestone for everyone at Atamian Honda," said Terry Atamian, President of Atamian Honda. "We are grateful to the employees, customers, families, and members of our community who have supported us throughout the years. Their trust has allowed us to build a business that continues to move forward."

Continuing a Commitment to the Community

As part of its anniversary year, Atamian Honda is highlighting its continued involvement in community initiatives and organizations throughout the region.

The dealership and the Atamian family have supported a range of local causes over the years, with a focus on organizations serving families, children, education, athletics, healthcare, and community development.

Five Decades of Atamian Honda

Atamian Honda opened in Tewksbury on October 27, 1976. The dealership has since grown into a modern approximately 40,000-square-foot automotive facility at 150 Main Street.

The business remains led by President Terry Atamian, who has been involved with the dealership throughout its growth and development.

"The automotive industry has changed significantly over the last 50 years, but our commitment to our customers has remained consistent," said Atamian. "We look forward to building on what our team and our community have accomplished together and beginning the next chapter."

The October 27 anniversary luncheon will formally recognize the dealership's 50-year milestone and the people who have contributed to its continued operation and growth.

About Atamian Honda

Family-owned since October 27, 1976, Atamian Honda is located at 150 Main Street in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and serves customers throughout Tewksbury, Lowell, and Greater Boston. Led by President Terry Atamian, the dealership provides Honda vehicles and automotive services while maintaining a longstanding commitment to its customers and local community.

AtamianHonda50 #50YearsOnMainStreet

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