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WKN: 873567 | ISIN: US1273871087 | Ticker-Symbol: CDS
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 21:15
296,15 Euro
+4,70 % +13,30
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
USA Tech 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
294,65296,1021:36
296,25299,7521:35
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5-Tage-Chart
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC296,15+4,70 %
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