

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hartford Insurance Group, Inc., (HIG) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.317 billion, or $4.82 per share. This compares with $1.074 billion, or $3.77 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hartford Insurance Group, Inc., reported adjusted earnings of $965 million or $3.50 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $7.220 billion from $6.946 billion last year.



Hartford Insurance Group, Inc., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.317 Bln. vs. $1.074 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.82 vs. $3.77 last year. -Revenue: $7.220 Bln vs. $6.946 Bln last year.



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