Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - TruSilver Metals Corp. (TSXV: TAG) ("TruSilver" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company focused on its Sturgis-Walton Silver Project in Nova Scotia, announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of C$5,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

ITG is expected to commence its market-making activities when TruSilver's common shares begin trading on October 27, 2026.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. ITG is a member of all Canadian exchanges and marketplaces. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

ITG and TruSilver are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Neither ITG nor its principals has an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company as at the date of the agreement.

The agreement does not provide for performance-based compensation, shares, options or other securities-based compensation.

About TruSilver Metals Corp.

TruSilver Metals Corp. owns 100% of the Sturgis-Walton Silver Project in Nova Scotia, free of a net smelter return royalty (NSR), adjacent to the historic Walton Mine, where historical sources report mined ore head grades of 350-933 g/t silver (Ag).1 Overlapping magnetic, gravity and audio-magnetotelluric anomalies define a priority exploration target that, together with historic drilling, downhole geophysics and 3D modelling, is guiding the Company's planned 2026/27 diamond drilling program to test for mineralization at depth. The initial drilling target has been defined and a drilling permit is in place. In late 2025, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. staked all open mineral claims in the Minas sub-basin, comprising 2,363 claims under 30 exploration licences, thereby surrounding the Sturgis-Walton Silver Project. Rio Tinto is not affiliated with TruSilver, and its activities are not indicative of mineralization on TruSilver's property.

TruSilver's team combines decades of exploration, mine-development and capital-markets experience, with individuals who hold or have held lead technical and board roles at IAMGOLD, Noranda-Falconbridge, Glencore, Sherritt International and Sibanye-Stillwater, as well as co-founding Tiger Gold. Team members contributed to the aggregated discovery or acquisition of over 31 million ounces of gold and led completion and initial ramp-up of a US$7 billion nickel project. The team brings strong knowledge of the Sturgis-Walton region, Nova Scotia's geology and regulatory environment, and deep expertise in applying modern exploration technologies, including artificial intelligence.

For more information, visit www.TruSilverMetals.com.

1 Historical Walton Mine grades are historical production figures summarized in the Company's NI 43-101 technical report and have not been independently verified. The Walton Mine is not owned by TruSilver, and mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on TruSilver's property. No mineral resource or reserve has been estimated on the Sturgis-Walton Silver Project.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Michael Gross"

Michael Gross

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

TruSilver Metals Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the expected commencement and objectives of ITG's market-making services, the anticipated commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the TSXV, and the Company's planned exploration and drilling activities. Forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations and assumptions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals, the availability of market-making services, and the availability of personnel, contractors, permits and funding for exploration. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory delays, market conditions, liquidity and trading activity, exploration results, geological uncertainty, contractor or permitting delays, metal prices, the availability of financing and other risks described in the Company's filing statement dated October 15, 2026. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is provided as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321057