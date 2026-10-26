

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Tuesday release preliminary Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to rise 0.7 percent on quarter and 3.0 percent on year after climbing0.6 percent on quarter and 3.7 percent on year in the three months prior.



Japan will see September numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting no change at 3.7 percent on year.



China will provide September data for industrial profits; in August, profits were up 15.7 percent on year.



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