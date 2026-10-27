

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OSK.F) released a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY57.210 billion, or JPY55.95 per share. This compares with JPY34.553 billion, or JPY33.46 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 46.7% to JPY131.002 billion from JPY89.322 billion last year.



Japan Exchange Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY57.210 Bln. vs. JPY34.553 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY55.95 vs. JPY33.46 last year. -Revenue: JPY131.002 Bln vs. JPY89.322 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 102.88 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 252.500 B



All EPS are basic



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