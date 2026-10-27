

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoorDash Inc (DASH) is in advanced talks to buy grocery-delivery company Instacart (CART) in a transaction that could value the business at around $17 billion, Reuters reported citing a source familiar with the matter.



An agreement could be reached by Wednesday, though the talks may still fall through, the report said.



On the Nasdaq on Monday, DoorDash shares fell 6.10% to close at $168.44, while Instacart shares gained 7.87% to finish at $60.88.



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