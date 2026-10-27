

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.196 billion, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $3.930 billion, or $2.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Novartis AG reported adjusted earnings of $4.655 billion or $2.46 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $14.522 billion from $13.909 billion last year.



Novartis AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.196 Bln. vs. $3.930 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue: $14.522 Bln vs. $13.909 Bln last year.



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