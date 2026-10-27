

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HD Hyundai Electric Co. (267260.KS) reported third quarter operating profit of 284.5 billion Korean won, up 15.1% compared with the prior year. Operating margin was 24.1%, down 0.7 percentage points from the year-ago period. Net profit declined 3.6% to 184.2 billion Korean won from last year. Sales reached 1.18 trillion Korean won, up 18.5% year-over-year.



The company said it posted record quarterly revenue, while operating margin declined due to a higher share of domestic sales. Orders declined 19.1% from prior year.



HD Hyundai Electric shares are trading at 4,54,500 won on Korea Exchange, up 1.68%.



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