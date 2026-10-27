From ESS News Japanese major Toshiba is pairing a 2 MW / 667 kWh high-power SCiB battery with a 2 MW / 15.33 MWh capacity-type system at a substation microgrid in Mongolia. In an announcement, Toshia said it had begun manufacturing the power-type battery energy storage system, and preparing an energy management system (EMS) for the Darkhan substation in northern Mongolia, operated by state-owned transmission operator National Power Transmission Grid (NPTG). Scheduled to enter operation in December 2027, the installation is funded through a Japanese government grant aid package. While single battery ...

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