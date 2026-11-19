LONDON, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions and Matalan are winners of the Best Retailer/Technology Supplier Relationship at the 2026 Retail Technology Innovation Hub (RTIH) Innovation Awards, recognising the strength of their partnership and the major innovation results achieved through Matalan's in-store transformation. The award follows the successful deployment of Toshiba's VisualStore Commerce Platform and the upgrade of 1,648 tills across 217 Matalan stores to the latest TCx 820 All-in-One POS solution. The transformation moved quickly from pilot to estate-wide deployment within six months and was completed at the end of June 2026.

Matalan is already experiencing measurable results with a 10% increase in Express Checkout adoption following rollout and a 55% reduction in hardware maintenance calls, improving reliability for colleagues and customers. The new platform is also enabling Matalan to respond more quickly to changing needs, with recent customer-facing functionality developed and deployed in just seven days, without external development support.



The programme created a consistent, flexible technology foundation across Matalan's store estate while giving its teams greater agility to introduce new capabilities. It also established the foundation for future developments including loyalty, personalised promotions and deeper integration between online and store experiences.

"This award is recognition of what can be achieved when a retailer and technology partner work as one team. From the outset, our focus with Matalan was understanding what its customers and colleagues need and using our retail expertise to deliver meaningful outcomes," said Martyn Ryder, General Manager UK&I at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. "The results we're already seeing, just a few months after completing the rollout, speak for themselves. Matalan now has greater flexibility to innovate and evolve its in-store experience, and we're incredibly proud to continue supporting them on that journey."



For Toshiba, the award reflects an approach built on deep retail expertise and long-term customer partnership. By combining technology with an expert understanding of store operations and the realities of delivering transformation at scale, Toshiba works alongside retailers to deliver meaningful outcomes today while helping them prepare for what comes next.



About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organisation of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers' ever-changing needs. Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on X, formerly known as Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube , to learn more. Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Nicole Pearson

Head of Marketing Manager UK&I

nicole.pearson@toshibagcs.com

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