

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (MTA.F) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR123 million, or EUR0.21 per share. This compares with EUR181 million, or EUR0.31 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to EUR1.493 billion from EUR1.397 billion last year.



Wärtsilä Oyj Abp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR123 Mln. vs. EUR181 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.21 vs. EUR0.31 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.493 Bln vs. EUR1.397 Bln last year.



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