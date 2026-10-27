

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), a semiconductor and AI computing company, and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), a social media and technology company, on Tuesday announced plans to expand their partnership on Muse and the Muse family of AI models. NVIDIA also said it plans to invest $3 billion in Meta's equity offering.



The companies will optimize workflows to enhance performance and reduce total cost of ownership.



Additionally, they will also consider collaboration opportunities involving NVIDIA OpenShell Reference Architecture for secure AI agent deployment and NVIDIA Sentry for monitoring agent behavior.



Meta plans to expand its deployment of NVIDIA infrastructure, including Vera Rubin systems, Vera CPUs, Spectrum-X Ethernet networking and BlueField-4, to support next-generation AI agents and improve network efficiency.



In overnight activity on Nasdaq, Meta shares were trading 0.06 percent lower at $630.20, and shares of NVIDIA were trading 0.46 percent lower at $215.01.



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